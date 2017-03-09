Design of Halifax's first monument to women to be unveiled today

HALIFAX — The design for a unique monument that pays tribute to women — a first for the city of Halifax — is expected to be unveiled today during a ceremony at city hall.

The bronze sculpture, called "A Woman on the Waterfront," will honour women volunteers during the Second World War.

It will feature realistic depictions of three females from three generations, and one of them will be African Nova Scotian.

The plan is to place the monument in a busy spot along the city's waterfront boardwalk, across from the Port of Halifax building.

Of the 280 statues in Halifax, fewer than a dozen show women — and virtually all of them are mythical figures, such as fairies and nymphs.