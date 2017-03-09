‘Like in the movie Bambi:' Firefighters rescue young deer from lake in Nova Scotia

Firefighters say it was a scene right of Bambi.

Rob Bezanson, deputy chief of Brookfield Fire and Emergency Services, had to crawl out on the ice of Shortts Lake last week to rescue a small doe that had fallen and couldn't stand up.

“It was pretty much like in the movie Bambi,” said Bezanson. “It was slippery and it just couldn’t get its feet under it. There was a pretty good layer of water on top of the ice and the little doe was just exhausted.”

Residents of Shortts Lake, 20 minutes southwest of Truro, called 911 about 10 a.m. March 2 to report that a deer had been stuck out on the freshwater lake for four or five hours.

“We went out on the ice to prevent one of the residents from going out and then us having to go out and rescue them,” said Bezanson.

Bezanson put on an immersion floater suit and walked and crawl about 300 feet over the ice trailing safety lines to firefighters onshore. He said the ice was actually quite strong once away from the shore but covered in water.

He said the deer was so tired and wet it was unable to help save itself at all.

“In fact, when I was about five feet away she just dropped her head on my knee and laid there looking at me – she was ready to let herself be rescued,” said Bezanson.

Bezanson then dragged the deer to shore on a tarp.