Plays, parades and hip-hop at the Marquee: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

The Girl With The Golden Ear:

Think you have an ear for music? Got a taste for music from the 60s and 70s? So does Marjorie, a single mother with a knack for picking out hit songs who uses her talent to move up the ranks of a local radio station in The Girl With the Golden Ear. Written by Ryan Van Horne, it touches on sexism, the changing music industry and government bureaucracy of the era. The play at the Bedford Players Theatre runs Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. through to March 26. Tickets start at $15.

St. Patrick’s Parade 2017:

It’s that time of year again where everything but the grass turns green. The annual St. Patrick’s Parade will follow a slightly different route from past years, instead winding through historic Irishtown (Lower Water Street) before ending up at the Lower Deck for some St. Paddy’s day fun. The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. from Pier 20 on Sunday. The parade is free, so come get green and have fun.

Songs of the Rat Pack:

The music of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin is coming to Halifax. The Songs of the Rat Pack features Gordie Brown, and will take audience members on a trip through the super groups chart-topping career during the 1950s and 60s. The show runs through Sunday at Neptune Theatre, and will start at 8 p.m. with 4 p.m. showings on the weekend. Tickets are available online at neptunetheatre.com.

Mugs on Tap:

Learn how to work with and form different types of ceramics while creating mugs for charity at the Mugs on Tap mug making day. Mug making is open to everyone and the mugs will be used for the Mugs on Tap event in April. Mug making day will be held at the NSCAD Port campus on Friday, and will run from 12 to 7 p.m. Learn how to make mugs for a good cause, then take your new skills and make a ‘Worlds Best Person” mug for yourself.

SonReal in Hali: