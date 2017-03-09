Halifax cop punched in face, another bit, during violent Dartmouth arrest

Halifax Regional Police say one officer was punched in the face and another bit in the forearm during an attempted arrest in Dartmouth.

The force says around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday they were called to Caledonia Road and Roleika Drive after a 50-year-old man said he was threatened by someone he knew a knife.

When police arrived they found the suspect and tried to arrest him, and that’s when the assaults took place.

The two officers were able to eventually get the cuffs on the 25-year-old man, who has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous, assaulting police and resisting arrest.