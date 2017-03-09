Halifax Heroes: A powerhouse volunteer for Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank

The Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank’s communications manager describes Jennifer Power as “indispensable.”

From serving food bank clients to administrative work, sorting clothes and helping with other programs and initiatives, Power has been a powerhouse volunteer for the past five years.

“Her devotion and commitment to helping people who have fallen on hard times is commendable and she is an incredibly reliable and indispensable volunteer,” said Stephanie MacWhirter, development and communications manager with Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank.

Power was retired and looking for something to do when she first started volunteering for the organization five years ago.

Her first task was serving clients on food bank days, but that quickly grew into adminstrative work, registering clients, and working directly with donations of household and clothing items to give to clients or send to thrift stores for fundraising.

“That grew on to a couple of other projects. The last two years there was a coat drive one of the local radio stations spearheaded,” Power said.

“I helped sort through the coats…In each of those two years we did that we had about 400 coats to sort through, and there was more of an urgency to that one because it was in the winter and clients would need them right away.”



Power also helps with the annual turkey Christmas dinner giveaway for clients, which has grown to include a toy component for families with children. For the past two years she has coordinated the toy portion.

She also helps with the annual school supplies initiative, stuffing backpacks with donated school supplies that are then sorted by age for families in need.

“Some people have had to move out maybe due to abuse or had to leave for health reasons and had to start fresh and they have no food at all, nothing in their cupboards or nothing in their fridge, they might not even have a fridge to put it in,” she said.

“To be able to see them at least get by for a little while and see how many different ways Parker Street can help them out is rewarding.”

During the months of March and April, Power also volunteers to prepare income tax returns for low income families. On average she does about 200 of those tax returns a year.

“I think everyone should have a purpose and be willing to help out their community, and I do have the time and availability and the skills,” Power said about why she continues to donate her time.