Outlander author Diana Gabaldon coming to Halifax for reading and book signing event

Good news for fans of the popular Outlander book series and its author Diana Gabaldon.

The #1 New York Times best selling author is coming to Halifax for a reading and book signing in May.

Her historical time travel novels have also inspired the Outlander TV series, which airs in Canada on Showcase.

With more than 28 million copies of her books in print worldwide, Gabaldon’s legion of fans are captivated by the time travelling tale woven around 18th century Scotsman Jamie Fraser, and young Englishwoman Claire Beauchamp Randall from the 20th century.

The reading and book signing event is being held at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium on May 3 at 7:30 p.m.