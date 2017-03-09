Significant snow could be on the way for Halifax this weekend

Don’t put away those shovels just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Halifax region with snow forecast to begin late Friday and continue into early Saturday morning.

Still to be determined however ­– how much are we getting?

“Snow from this system is expected to reach the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia Friday afternoon and continue overnight,” the statement reads.

“Regions likely to see the highest snowfall amounts from this low would be Cape Breton and eastern mainland Nova Scotia, but it is still too early to predict amounts based on the uncertainty in the model guidance.”