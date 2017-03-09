News / Halifax

Wood, Kajami-Keane score 16 points each in Carleton Ravens' win over Dinos in Halifax

The Carleton Ravens opened defence of their Canadian university men's basketball championship with a victory over Calgary.

Carleton Ravens' Kaza Kajami-Keane, centre, scores against the Calgary Dinos during first half CIS basketball quarterfinal action in Halifax on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

HALIFAX — The Carleton Ravens opened defence of their Canadian university men's basketball championship with an 85-69 victory over Calgary on Thursday.

Connor Wood, Kaza Kajami-Keane and Emmanuel Owootoah scored 16 points apiece for the Ravens, who've won six consecutive Canadian titles and a record 12 overall.

Kajami-Keane also had nine assists.

Carleton, the No. 2 seed behind top-ranked Ryerson, outscored Calgary 23-12 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Thomas Cooper scored 17 points to top the Dinos.

