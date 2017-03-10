Halifax-area man arrested on child pornography and sexual assault charges
A 34-year-old man is facing charges including making and possessing child pornography, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have laid child pornography and sexual assault charges against a man from Timberlea after searching his home this week.
A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they started an investigation on Tuesday after receiving information about the posting of child pornography, and “the risk of a victim being in the local area.”
Police say they executed a search warrant at a 34-year-old man’s home in Timberlea and arrested him.
He’s charged with making, possessing and making available child pornography, along with sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability and unsafe storage of a firearm.
The man – who police did not name – was expected in court on Friday.