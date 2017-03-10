Halifax-area man arrested on child pornography and sexual assault charges

Police have laid child pornography and sexual assault charges against a man from Timberlea after searching his home this week.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they started an investigation on Tuesday after receiving information about the posting of child pornography, and “the risk of a victim being in the local area.”

Police say they executed a search warrant at a 34-year-old man’s home in Timberlea and arrested him.

He’s charged with making, possessing and making available child pornography, along with sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability and unsafe storage of a firearm.