Halifax police officer who pleaded guilty to domestic assault charged with breaching probation
Halifax Regional Police Const. Jason Richard Murray, 45, pleaded guilty to domestic assault in November 2016. He's now accused of contacting his victim.
A Halifax police officer who pleaded guilty to domestic assault last fall has been charged with breaching his probation.
Const. Jason Richard Murray, 45, pleaded guilty to 2013 and 2014 domestic assaults against a woman in November 2016. He was sentenced with a conditional discharge and an eight-month probation order. One of the conditions of his probation was that he not directly or indirectly contact with the victim of his assault.
Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said in a news release on Friday that it launched an investigation after receiving a call from Halifax Regional Police on Feb. 10, 2017 about an allegation that Murray had breached his probation.
SiRT interviewed a witness that said Murray had breached the condition that he not have contact with the victim of his assault on Feb. 9, 2017.
Murray was arrested and released on conditions, charged with breach of probation. He’s expected in Dartmouth provincial court on April 18, 2017.
At the time he was charged with assault in April 2015, Murray had been with the force for six years. He was placed on administrative duties, and an internal police investigation was put on hold pending the outcome of his trial.
