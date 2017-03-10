News / Halifax

Halifax police seeking information in decade-old murder of Michael Forgeron

It's been 10 years since 31-year-old Edwin 'Michael' Forgeron was found dead at a home on Convoy Avenue in Halifax.

Metro file

Police are still looking for answers in the murder of Edwin ‘Michael’ Forgeron 10 years after his death.

Thursday marked a decade since 31-year-old Forgeron was found dead by his friends at a home on Convoy Avenue in Halifax. Police have never provided any more detail than that.

His death was ruled a homicide and police believe people have information that could solve the murder, but haven’t come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

