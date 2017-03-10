News / Halifax

Ottawa hopes $325-million fund will spur growth in Atlantic Canada fisheries, seafood sector

Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the establishment of the Atlantic Fisheries Fund Friday in Halifax.

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Dominic LeBlanc speaks during an announcement at the Sea Island Canadian Coast Guard Base, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday February 15, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

HALIFAX — The federal government has announced a new $325-million fund for Atlantic Canada's fish and seafood sector.

Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the establishment of the Atlantic Fisheries Fund today in Halifax.

LeBlanc says the initiative is intended to drive innovation and growth in the sector.

He says Ottawa will work with the Atlantic provinces to set the priorities for the new fund.

Details of the new program are to be released in the coming months.

