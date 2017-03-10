Winter's not done with us yet: Parking ban in effect overnight in Halifax
A sure sign the season hasn’t changed yet, the winter parking ban is back on in Halifax overnight Friday.
With five to seven centimetres of snow expected overnight, the municipality said in a news release Friday that the overnight winter parking ban would be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday.
The municipality said crews were out Friday “engaged in de-icing activities” to prepare for the snowfall. With cold temperatures expected all weekend and another storm possible next week, it’s important they’re able to clear snow efficiently Friday night.