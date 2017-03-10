Two men in critical condition in Halifax hospital after early morning car crash
Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash – which also sent two women to hospital with non-life threatening injuries – happened just after midnight in Auld’s Cove.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Two men are in critical condition after a car crash early Friday morning near the Canso Causeway.
RCMP say the single-vehicle crash – which also sent two women to hospital with non-life threatening injuries – happened just after midnight in Auld’s Cove.
Police say the two men were thrown from the vehicle. A 19-year-old man from Pomquet and a 26-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury were airlifted to hospital in Halifax, where they remain in critical condition.
A 19-year-old woman from Monastery was taken to hospital and has since been released, and a 19-year-old woman from Central New Annan was still in an Antigonish hospital Friday afternoon with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 104 was closed for several hours, but has since been reopened. Police say their investigation continues.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Suspect in crowbar road rage attack charged with attempted murder
-
Nova Scotia chapter of Canadian Bar Association joins criminal lawyers in support for Judge Gregory Lenehan
-
-
Cabbie acquitted of sex assault investigated for similar offence in 2012:warrant