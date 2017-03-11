News / Halifax

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2013 homicide in Halifax: police

HALIFAX — A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man in Halifax more than three years ago.

The charge against Ricardo Jerrel Whynder pertains to the death of Matthew Thomas Sudds.

Sudds' body was found in a ditch on Africville Road in October 2013. 

Police have said he was shot to death.

Police say Whynder, 32, was arrested without incident in Surrey, B.C., on Friday.

He'll be brought to Halifax in the coming days to face the allegation.

 

 

