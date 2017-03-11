Man charged with first-degree murder in 2013 homicide in Halifax: police

HALIFAX — A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man in Halifax more than three years ago.

The charge against Ricardo Jerrel Whynder pertains to the death of Matthew Thomas Sudds.

Sudds' body was found in a ditch on Africville Road in October 2013.

Police have said he was shot to death.

Police say Whynder, 32, was arrested without incident in Surrey, B.C., on Friday.