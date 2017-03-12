Erin Go Brr: Halifax's St. Patrick's Day Parade marks chilly 10th anniversary

It’s still a week away, but the city’s celebration of all things Irish has already begun.

A row of trucks, floats and parade marchers lined up in front of Pier 20 on Sunday.

Kids ran around chasing each other with green hats and sunglasses as volunteers attached an Irish flag to one of the floats. Suddenly, the row began to move, and people gathered on the sidewalks to watch the parade go by.

The sound of clappers, bells and Irish music flooded the air, but something was missing - there were no bagpipes.

The -20 degree weather prevented the pipers from playing their bagpipes, leaving the 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade with only the beat of the drums.

“It’s too cold today,” said Edward Dailpay, who watched the parade from the sidewalk.

“I even had to take a bus in today. I am all the way out on Herring Cove Road, and I normally walk in, but today I had to bus in. It was just too cold.”

The cold didn’t deter people from enjoying the parade however, as a large crowd of spectators grew on Water Street while the parade went by.

The parade made its way out of Pier 20, down lower Water Street and through Irishtown before finishing at the Historic Properties.

Volunteers and participants were not put off by the cold, and had looked forward to marching with the parade to support and celebrate Irish culture and their own ancestors.

“This is my third parade I have marched in to represent my family,” said Debbie O’Leary.

“My great-great grandfather, Patrick O’Leary, came over from County Kerry, Ireland. He helped build the steeple in the St. Mary’s Basilica and the house at Holy Cross Cemetery. I’m marching to represent him and the rest of the Irish.”

Newcomers to the parade weren’t stopped by the cold either, as first-time participants prepared for the march down Water Street.

“My church is St. Patrick’s, so I decided to be in the parade for the very first time this year,” said Frank Labecki about the Irish Catholic building on Brunswick Street.