Barenaked Ladies stopping in Halifax, Liverpool this fall

There’s less than One Week before Haligonians can grab Barenaked Ladies tickets.

The iconic rock group recently announced their dates for a national tour celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary, with Halifax and Liverpool as their only Nova Scotia stops.

They will be performing an all-ages show at the Rebecca Cohn this fall on Oct.18 at 8 p.m. with their lineup including Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn, and Tyler Stewart.

Barenaked Ladies have been together for 30 years, have produced 13 studio albums, sold more than 14 million copies, taken home eight Juno awards, earned multiple Grammy nominations and a U.S. chart-topping single, plus the theme song The Big Bang Theory.

Tickets are $67.50 in advance or $70.50 at the door. They go on sale this Friday at noon, and are available at the Dalhousie Arts Centre box office, by phone at (902) 494-3820, and online at dal.ca or sonicconcerts.com.