Man stabbed in downtown Halifax taken to hospital: police

Police are investigating an overnight assault after a 19-year-old was sent to the hospital with stab wounds.

Halifax Regional Police say the Cole Harbour RCMP were called to a residence on Clarence Road early Sunday morning, where they found the injured 19-year-old male.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was receiving treatment Sunday for the stab wounds from the assault.

Halifax police were able to find the location of the incident, and blocked off a large section of Grafton Street and Blowers Street to investigate.