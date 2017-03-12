Snow headed for Halifax this week
A statement from Environment Canada says a weather system approaching this week could bring snow and rain on Tuesday.
Halifax could be in for a significant snowfall this week.
A special weather statement from Environment Canada for Halifax and the entire province on Sunday, said an intense low pressure system will track towards the Maritimes this Tuesday.
Snow, blowing snow, and high winds are expected to begin Tuesday over N.S. with a likely change to rain that night.
Snowfall amounts could possibly reach warning criteria of 15 centimetres, the release said.