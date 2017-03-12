Two Nova Scotia pedestrians killed in separate collisions

It was a tragic weekend with two deaths on the province’s roadways.

On Friday, Kings District RCMP said there was a collision between a car and pedestrian at 7 p.m. on Willow Avenue in Wolfville.

A 67-year-old Wolfville man was pronounced dead at the scene, a police realse said. The driver was not injured.

An RCMP Collision Analyst visited the scene and the road was closed for several hours, police said. The collision remains under investigation.

In the second incident, at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday the RCMP Cape Breton Traffic Services responded to a 911 call of a male pedestrian being struck on Highway 125 near Exit 8 in Mira Road, Cape Breton.

A preliminary investigation showed that the man was on the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle that failed to stop, a release said.

The 54-year-old man was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst attended the scene and closed Highway 125's west-bound lane between Exits 7 and 8 overnight.

The hit-and-run investigation is ongoing. RCMP are looking to speak with the driver of a grey Volkswagen, which they said would have damage to its front and passenger side.