Contractor on the hook for repairs to 29 damaged Halifax bus shelters

Vandals smashed the glass panes out of 29 bus shelters in Halifax over the weekend, leaving a mess for contractor Outfront Media Inc. to clean up and repair.

“It’s at the cost of the contractor, Outfront, who has our contract for bus shelter supply and maintenance,” said Halifax Regional spokesperson Tiffany Chase.

“That’s the case when there’s just damage to the glass component. If there’s damage to the frame of the shelter, then Transit would be responsible to the cost.”

The damaged shelters are in the Armdale area of Halifax, primarily between Purcell’s Cove Road and St. Margaret’s Bay Road, and the municipality said they were vandalized between Friday night and Saturday morning.

It’s estimated replacing all the glass in a shelter costs $5,000 to $6,000 per shelter. Not all the panes were smashed in each shelter so cost will vary from shelter to shelter. There’s currently no timeframe for when repairs will be completed.

“Given that it’s such a high number all at one time, it’s possible they may have to make an additional order for supplies,” said Chase.

When incidents are reported, the city tapes off the shelter to keep people away from broken glass and then notifies the contractor of the damaged locations.

Outfront Media Inc. began working on repairs Monday morning. The outdoor media company has a 15-year contract with Halifax Transit through September 2021 and is responsible for shelter maintenance and repairs.

Police are investigating after receiving a phone call reporting the incident on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s difficult because without a witness or video, unless somebody involved comes forward, it’s hard to investigate,” said police spokesperson Const. Dianne Woodworth.