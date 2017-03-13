Former Halifax Mooseheads defenceman MacKenzie Weegar called up to NHL

Three seasons after being drafted by the Florida Panthers, former Halifax Mooseheads defenceman MacKenzie Weegar has been called up to the NHL for the first time.

In a press release, the Panthers announced it had recalled the 23-year-old from the Springfield Thunderbirds. Weegar leads the Panther’s American Hockey League affiliate in scoring with 29 points this season.

Weegar played 123 games for the Halifax Mooseheads from 2012 to 2014, where he scored 20 goals and posted 103 points. He was on the Moose team that won the 2013 Memorial Cup as Canadian Hockey League champions.