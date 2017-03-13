Former Halifax Mooseheads defenceman MacKenzie Weegar called up to NHL
The Florida Panthers recalled the ex-Moosehead, originally drafted 206th overall in 2013.
Three seasons after being drafted by the Florida Panthers, former Halifax Mooseheads defenceman MacKenzie Weegar has been called up to the NHL for the first time.
In a press release, the Panthers announced it had recalled the 23-year-old from the Springfield Thunderbirds. Weegar leads the Panther’s American Hockey League affiliate in scoring with 29 points this season.
Weegar played 123 games for the Halifax Mooseheads from 2012 to 2014, where he scored 20 goals and posted 103 points. He was on the Moose team that won the 2013 Memorial Cup as Canadian Hockey League champions.
The Florida Panthers selected Weegar 206th overall in the 2013 NHL entry draft. Since finishing his junior career with the Mooseheads, the blueliner from Napean, Ont. has spent the past three years in the AHL where he has 63 points in 144 games.