Police in Cape Breton seek driver in connection with fatal hit-and-run accident
SYDNEY, N.S. — RCMP in Cape Breton are looking for the driver of a grey Volkswagen after a fatal hit-and-run accident.
A 54-year-old man died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital after being struck on Highway 125 on Saturday.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the man was on the highway when he was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.
The accident occurred near Exit 8 in Mira Road, Cape Breton County.
RCMP say the vehicle in question would have damage to its front and passenger side.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.