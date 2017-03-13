Police in Cape Breton seek driver in connection with fatal hit-and-run accident

SYDNEY, N.S. — RCMP in Cape Breton are looking for the driver of a grey Volkswagen after a fatal hit-and-run accident.

A 54-year-old man died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital after being struck on Highway 125 on Saturday.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the man was on the highway when he was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

The accident occurred near Exit 8 in Mira Road, Cape Breton County.

RCMP say the vehicle in question would have damage to its front and passenger side.