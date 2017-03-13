Support drops for Premier Stephen McNeil, Liberal party in new survey

Support for both the Liberal party and Premier Stephen McNeil has slipped in recent months.

According to a new survey from Corporate Research Associates Inc. (CRA), just over four in ten voters support the Liberal Party (44 per cent, down from 56 per cent in November 2016).

The PC Party got a boost up to 28 per cent from 20 per cent last quarter, while about one quarter of voters in the survey prefer the New Democratic Party (23 per cent, up from 19 per cent), and five per cent support the Green Party (compared with 4 per cent).

The number of Nova Scotians who are undecided sits at 27 per cent (compared with 29 per cent last quarter), while three percent refuse to state a preference, and four per cent either support none of these parties or do not plan to vote.

When it comes to the performance of the Liberal government, 45 per cent say they’re satisfied -- down from 53 per cent in November 2016, and 58 per cent in August 2016.

Meanwhile, about one half of Nova Scotians are dissatisfied (49 per cent, up from 39 per cent last quarter), and six per cent don’t offer a definite opinion.

When looking at political leaders, 31 per cent support Premier Stephen McNeil (a drop from 38 per cent last quarter), with the PC Party’s Jamie Baillie jumping to 24 per cent from 20 per cent last time.

Support for NDP leader Gary Burrill also rose to 17 per cent (up from 11 per cent), while Thomas Trappenberg of the Green Party stands at four per cent (compared with 5 per cent), and Jonathan Dean of the Atlantica Party is at one per cent (unchanged).

Also, 18 per cent of voters (compared with 20 per cent last quarter) do not offer a definite opinion, and five per cent prefer none of the leaders (compared with 4 per cent).