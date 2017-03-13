Woman dies in Halifax-area car collision
RCMP say a car went off the road in Prospect, killing the driver on Monday.
One woman has died after a single-vehicle collision in the Halifax area.
A release from the Halifax District RCMP said the vehicle went off the road on Prospect Bay Road and Seligs Road shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday.
The 71-year-old Halifax woman was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An RCMP collision analyst is on the scene and drivers should expect traffic delays into the afternoon.