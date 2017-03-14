Nova Scotia musician pleads guilty to sex offence involving minor

SYDNEY — A Cape Breton singer/songwriter will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty Monday to a sex offence involving a person under the age of 16.

Johnathan Stephen MacInnis, 22, of Northside East Bay, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual interference that is alleged to have occurred between August and November 2016 in Sydney and involve a male complainant.

Two other charges of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching were withdrawn.

MacInnis, who continues his release on conditions, will now be sentenced May 3.

MacInnis has been become a staple on the local music scene since releasing his first album in 2009 at age of 14. He released his third album in 2013.

Born and raised in East Bay, MacInnis has appeared on stage at local theatres and, according to his website, has also performed in New York, Orlando, Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, and all over the Maritimes.