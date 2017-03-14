First construction tender issued for Dartmouth General Hospital

Construction work will be underway at the Dartmouth General Hospital in May.

On Tuesday the province issued the first tender for construction services at the hospital. The expansion and renovation is part of the QEII redevelopment project.

In a media release, the province said the tender is for site services, excavation, underground services, foundations and structural concrete for the new addition and a new emergency generator building.

It also includes renovation of the loading dock area, elevators for the new addition and relocation of the bulk oxygen storage tanks.

The expansion and renovations at the Dartmouth General will create space for 48 beds on the fifth floor plus eight new operating rooms to replace four existing operating rooms. It will also include extensive upgrades to outpatient and diagnostic imaging areas. This is in addition to work already underway on the third and fourth floors.

The deadline for tender submissions is April 13. Details are available at http://novascotia.ca/tenders/tenders/ns-tenders.aspx. Additional tenders for construction services will be released later this year.

This construction is expected to begin in May.