Hold onto your hats! Wind, snow and heavy rain expected

It could be a messy commute this afternoon and a wild night ahead, so be prepared.

On Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a wind warning, a rainfall warning, and a special weather statement for Halifax.

Heavy snow and blowing snow is expected to begin over southwestern Nova Scotia this afternoon and spread to the remainder of the province in the evening.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is possible in some areas.

Snow will change to rain overnight and end early Wednesday morning.

Rainfall warnings have been issued with amounts of 30 to 40 millimetres expected in the Halifax area with this storm. There is a possibility of flooding due to frozen ground conditions.



Tonight’s weather event is also expected to bring strong southeasterly winds gusting up to 100 kilometes per hour. Environment Canada advises damage may occur.