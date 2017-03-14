Police asking for public's help finding missing Dartmouth man

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man from Dartmouth.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says 23-year-old Caiden Donte Wournell was last seen at about 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 walking on Summer Street towards Bell Road.

Wournell is described as a black man about 5’10” tall, weighing 137 lbs. with dark curly hair and patchy facial hair. Police say he has several tattoos, including one on the right side of his neck that reads, ‘Faith.’

“Risk to Caiden’s well-being increases in relation to length of time he’s away from treatment,” the release says.

Police have no reason to think Wournell has met with foul play, but they’re concerned for his well-being.