Three men in custody after report of shots fired at home in North Preston

Police have three men in custody after a complaint of numerous gunshots in North Preston early Tuesday morning.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they got a call just after 1 a.m. about gunshots fired at a home on Cain Street. No one was injured.

Police say they tried to stop a vehicle leaving the area, but the driver refused to pull over. They followed it and saw a firearm thrown from the window.

They say the vehicle eventually stopped on the Forest Hills Extension just before Highway 118, and three men were arrested without incident.

Police found two firearms on the side of the road and seized both.