Cheryl Blossom in Halifax? Riverdale actress shooting film at local high school

Fans of the new Riverdale series should keep an eye out for the vibrant red hair of the show’s character Cheryl Blossom.

Madelaine Petsch, who plays the rich and manipulative mean girl of the show’s Riverdale High School, based on the Archie comics, will be in Halifax to film the upcoming horror movie Polaroid.

Media outlets have reported the film, which is currently being shot in Dartmouth, is produced by Roy Lee and Chris Bender, who’ve produced movies such as The Ring, The Grudge, The Hangover and The Lego Movie.

Production has started at the Prince Andrew High School, and the film is expected to be released Aug. 25.

Based on a short by Lars Klevberg, the film is about a a high school loner who finds an old Polaroid camera that kills the people who appear in its photos. The loner and her friends must survive through the night as they try to solve the mystery of the camera.

Alongside Petsch, the film features stars from other horror and thriller works such as Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Grace Zabriskie (The Grudge), and Keenan Tracey (Bates Motel).