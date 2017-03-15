Empire Q3 shows lower revenue from Sobeys, weaker adjusted earnings

STELLARTON, N.S. — The parent of Sobeys is reporting lower adjusted earnings and revenue for its third quarter, but managed to recover from a huge loss reported a year earlier as it wrote down the value of its western business.

Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A) had $30.5 million of net income for the 13 weeks ended Feb. 4.

That compared with a loss of $1.37 billion reported a year earlier, mostly due to a writedown of the Safeway chain after years of underperformance since it was acquired by Sobeys.

After adjustments that exclude the writedowns, however, Empire's earnings fell by 58.1 per cent to $34.6 million.

Empire's revenue fell by $137.4 million to $5.89 billion, mostly from the Sobeys grocery business.

Net income was equal to 11 cents per share and adjusted earnings amounted to 13 cents per share.