Music of Ria Mae, Ben Caplan, David Bowie coming to Symphony Nova Scotia this season

Ria Mae, Matt Andersen, Ben Caplan, the music of ABBA, David Bowie, Beethoven, and Brahms are just some of the sounds being delivered by Symphony Nova Scotia this year.

The 2017/18 Symphony Nova Scotia concert season line-up was announced on Wednesday at a packed Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. The event included an hour-long free concert featuring a handful of pieces that will be heard over the coming year.

This season will also be the 15th and final one for music director Maestro Bernhard Gueller.

“I love these guys. It really is a wonderful journey which we did together and not only in a musical way,” Gueller said during an onstage chat with Christopher Wilkinson, CEO of Symphony Nova Scotia.

In his final year as music director, Gueller will fulfill some of his “bucket list” items, including conducting the Cherubini’s 1816 Requiem. That takes place Nov. 11 with the Grammy Award-winning Estonian National Male Choir, RAM Koor.

After 2018, Gueller said he will move on to “new projects and partnerships.” When his contract ends in May, 2018, he will also become the symphony’s Conductor Laureate.

Highlights for the coming year in the Fusion Series include Finnish vocal group Rajaton’s three-concert celebration of ABBA’s music.

The music of Motown, and Simon and Garfunkel will also be on offer. The Fusion Series also sees the symphony team up with Matt Andersen, hold a festive show with Ben Caplan, and work with Ria Mae for the Halifax Pop Explosion.

The Masterworks Series includes violinist Gloria Schmidt performing Brahms’ Violin Concerto and the return of Magnificent Mozart. Gueller’s final concert as music director will be a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

The Free Family Series with Symphony Nova Scotia returns to Pier 21 and will include performances with the Halifax Circus, the Maritime Bhangra Group, and Black is Beautiful.

The Nutcracker will return for the holiday season, and the symphony has added a second ballet this year when they partner with Canada’s Ballet Jörgen to present Anastasia.

This year’s Baroque Series will include Tafelmusik’s new multimedia concert, The Circle of Creation, which celebrates the music and life of J.S. Bach.