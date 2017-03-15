Noise complaint results in drug bust and two arrests at motel

A noise complaint at a motel led to a drug bust and two arrests at a motel in Millbrook First Nation near Truro.

In a release, Millbrook RCMP said 53 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of hash, brass knuckles, money and drug paraphernalia was seized during the arrest by Millbrook and Colchester RCMP.

An 18-year-old male from Great Village was arrested for cocaine possession and released from custody. He’s scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on May 31.

Also facing charges is 20-year-old Alexander Grady from Truro. He’s being held in custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Friday for the following six charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, hash

Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, brass knuckles

Three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking