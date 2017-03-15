Nova Scotia couple given life-long animal ban after 17 cats seized

A Nova Scotia couple has been given a life-long ban from owning animals after the SPCA seized 17 cats from unsanitary conditions.

Donald Amero and Megan Amero from Annapolis County both pled guilty to causing an animal to be in distress after a litter of urine and feces-covered kittens were removed from their home.

In March 2016, the Nova Scotia SPCA received a complaint about several thin cats living inside a Greywood residence.

Officers investigated and found a litter of cats living in unsanitary conditions, as well as a mother and five kittens living in a plastic kennel filled with urine and feces.

The SPCA removed 17 cats from the residence, which all required veterinary care for a variety of medical issues. All of the removed cats were rehabilitated and adopted.

The couple appeared in the Annapolis County Court House on Tuesday, and were prohibited from owning a companion animal for the rest of their lives.