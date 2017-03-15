Nova Scotia NDP member ponders legal move if vote called without boundary review

HALIFAX — A veteran NDP member of the Nova Scotia legislature says he's considering taking the Liberal government to court if an election is called without first using a formal commission to redraw the province's electoral boundaries.

Sterling Belliveau, a cabinet minister in the former NDP government, says he's in the process of talking to lawyers about possible legal action.

Last week, the Opposition Progressive Conservatives said they were considering legal options after a court ruling recently found that a previous boundary redrawing by the former NDP government violated the voter rights section of the Charter of Rights.

The Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia took court action after the 2012 boundary change eliminated three protected Acadian districts.

Belliveau voted against the boundary changes while in government, because they also split his then district of Shelburne, merging half with Queens County and the other half with the Barrington area.