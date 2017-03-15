Panel discussion on street checks in Halifax aims for clarity for community and police

A panel discussion in Halifax on Thursday aims to educate both the community and the police on the controversial practice of street checks.

According to police, street checks are “when an officer either observes somebody or something going on or has an interaction or conversation with someone,” and then creates a record of that interaction, which is filed in a police database. Data released in January by both Halifax Regional Police and Halifax RCMP show that black people are more than three times more likely than white people to be street checked.

Dalhousie law student Angela Simmonds, along with fellow students Fabian Suarez-Amaya and Brent Murphy, organized Thursday’s panel, part of Dalhousie Legal Aid's annual general meeting. It'll be moderated by Dalhousie law professor Archie Kaiser, and speakers include Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais, social work clinician Lana MacLean, and Rickola Brinton, managing lawyer at Nova Scotia Legal Aid.

Simmonds said they want to help the community understand what street checks are, why they’re done and what your rights are, and they want to help police understand the impact they have on the community.

“The goal is that community members are able to get more clarity around the use of street checks, and hopefully even shed some light on the discriminatory practices and policies that might not be being addressed by police,” Simmonds said.

“Myself, I’m African Nova Scotian, I’m from here, I am born and raised, and I just think there hasn’t been an acknowledgment of the anti-black racism and discrimination that exists here.”

There was a lack of communication with the community earlier this year when police decided not to suspend the practice of street checks, Simmonds said, and in a way, this panel will fill a gap.

“I think at the very least what was lacking is the ability to have a conversation, the not acknowledging that, ‘Maybe we do need to have a community roundtable discussion,’ instead of just coming out and saying, ‘We’re not stopping it and that’s it,’” she said.

“We want to speak to some larger issues around the community. This is the community that we serve, and it is a community that deals with poverty, so these are the people that are targeted.”