Powerful nor'easter knocks out power, disrupts travel in Maritimes

HALIFAX — Power crews were working to restore electricity to thousands of customers after a powerful nor'easter swept through the Maritimes.

High winds with gusts of over 100 kilometres an hour knocked out power to nearly 60,000 customers in Nova Scotia overnight Tuesday.

The utility said Wednesday that the higher than expected winds knocked trees onto power lines with most of the outages caused in the Halifax area.

"The worst of the storm has now passed, but outages still occur due to weakened trees falling onto power lines," Nova Scotia Power official Matt Drover said in a news release.

The utility said the number of outages was down to around 11,700 by 7 a.m., with 134 crews including power line technicians, tree trimmers and damage assessors working on the restorations.

There were fewer outages in neighbouring New Brunswick where about 2,800 customers were still without power early Wednesday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Barrie MacKinnon said wind gusts reached a high of 110 km/hr in the Halifax area with sustained winds in most areas of the province of between 60 and 70 km/hr.

The storm also brought a mix of snow and heavy rain to coastal areas of Nova Scotia and parts of Prince Edward Island and southern New Brunswick.

Heaviest snowfall was recorded in northern portions of New Brunswick which received about 30 centimetres.

The weather system led to travel restrictions on the Confederation Bridge, linking P.E.I. to the mainland. Traffic was reported as back to normal by 7 a.m.

There were also multiple flight cancellations at the Halifax airport early Wednesday.

MacKinnon said conditions were gradually subsiding.

"It was a good four or five hours of really strong winds . . . now we are into marginal southwesterlies," he said.

MacKinnon said the storm was moving into Newfoundland, which only this past weekend had endured a massive windstorm that caused extensive damage.