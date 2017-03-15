Three men face slew of weapons charges after shots fired in North Preston

A Cole Harbour man recently acquitted of attempted murder is facing new charges stemming from a shooting incident this week.

Halifax RCMP said in a release that 21-year-old Markel Jason Downey was arrested with two others after gunshots were fired at a North Preston residence on Tuesday.

Downey was found not guilty of 28 charges related to a 2014 home invasion in which three people were shot and one was left paralyzed. The Crown is now appealing that case according to media reports.

Police were responding to a call of shots fired in the North Preston area around 1 a.m. Tuesday when they noticed a car leaving the area.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.

While following the vehicle, police saw a gun being thrown out the window before the car eventually stopped on Forest Hills Extension near Highway 118.

Three men were taken into custody, and two guns were found on the side of the road.

Downey is facing 15 charges in relation to the shooting, and will appear in the Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday, as well as 20-year-old Shiquawn Marcel Upshaw-Paris and 20-year-old Keano Remella Fraser.



Charges all three are facing include:

· Careless Use of a Firearm

· two counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

· two counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon

· two counts of Possession of a Firearm knowing it is Unauthorized

· two counts of Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle

· Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

· Possession of a weapon obtained by Commission of Offence

· two counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

· two counts of Possession of Weapons Contrary to Order