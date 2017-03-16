Good cheer, green beer and the symphony: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
Celebrate African food and culture, play some bubble soccer, or enjoy a PUN OFF in Halifax this weekend.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
St. Paddy’s Day: Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, or so they say. Whether you take a “sick day” on Friday, or get into the festivities after work hours, there’s no shortage of pubs and places to enjoy a pint (or more) of Guinness, some good cheer or green beer.
Bubble Soccer for LGBTQ Youth and their Allies: This Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Youth Project is hosting an amusing alternative to regular soccer. Players are encased in a giant air bubble while playing the sport. Open to LGBTQ youth and their allies 25 and under, the event at the George Dixon Centre is free. Those under 16 must bring a signed waiver. More information at youthproject.ns.ca/events/bubble-soccer.
Art for Pun: Join the folks at Argyle Fine Art on Saturday for an artful afternoon that includes making your own linocut print followed by the gallery’s first ever PUN OFF. Open to all ages, the fun pun event is open to all ages and runs from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The last pun standing wins prizes! Pre-registration is preferred at argylefineart.blogspot.ca.
Africa Night: On Saturday night enjoy a “mouth-watering” buffet and performances from all parts of Africa. The Dalhousie African Students’ Association, in collaboration with Saint Mary’s University’s African Student Society, is presenting its annual Africa Night at the Cunard Centre from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. This year’s theme is ‘One Heart with 54 Veins-Diversity Enhances Power.’ There is also an after party, which is only open to 19+. Tickets are available via eventbrite.ca/e/african-night-2017-tickets-32679813201.
Flying on Your Own: A Tribute to Rita MacNeil: This weekend Symphony Nova Scotia pays homage to the Cape Breton legend’s music with vocals from the Men of the Deeps, Lucy MacNeil of the Barra MacNeils and Rita’s niece Katriona MacNeil. Conducted by Scott Macmillan, concerts are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Check out symphonynovascotia.ca for more information.