Former Nova Scotia firefighters accused of arson get hearing dates

SYDNEY, N.S. — Preliminary hearing dates were assigned Wednesday to two former volunteer firemen facing arson offences.

After a lengthy investigation by Cape Breton Regional Police last year, three former firefighters from the Florence Volunteer Fire Department were charged with arson.

James Clayton MacDonald, 24, of Point Aconi and Stephen Eric Tremblett, 50, of Rear Regent Street, North Sydney, are each facing more than 16 counts of arson charges along with other offences including possession of stolen property, theft and trespassing.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between May and August in Florence, Little Bras d’Or and the Millville area between May 2016 and August 2016.

They both made provincial court appearances Wednesday and were assigned preliminary hearing dates.

MacDonald’s hearing is set for Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 while Tremblett’s hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

Both accused continue their release on conditions.

MacDonald is facing 26 counts that include 16 counts of arson relating to damage to property, two counts of arson relating to disregard for human life, three counts of unlawful entry, two counts of prowling at night and single counts of possession of stolen property, possession of a an instrument that could be used in a break-in (a pry bar), and theft involving a pry bar.

Tremblett is charged with 18 offences including 12 counts of arson regarding damage to property, three counts of arson relating to disregard for human life, two counts of unlawful entry and a single count of prowling at night.

No injuries were reported as a result of the any of the fires.

Meanwhile, a third accused, Gary Richard Luker, 32, of Main Street, Florence, is charged with two counts of arson involving property damage. The fires are alleged to have occurred June 19, 2016, in Point Aconi and involve a residence and a vehicle.

Luker is now scheduled back in court April 6 for a focus hearing that will determine if there are any issues that could be dealt with prior to a trial.

A preliminary hearing date is to be set at that time.

Luker, along with MacDonald and Tremblett, has elected trial in Supreme Court.