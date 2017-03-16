Girl stabbed in Dartmouth food court

Halifax police say a teenage girl was stabbed in the food court in a Dartmouth mall Thursday night.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says they got a call saying a 17-year-old girl was stabbed by a 14-year-old girl in the food court at Mic Mac Mall at about 7:50 p.m.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the 14-year-old was taken into custody.