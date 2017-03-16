Homicide of Nova Scotia farmer shot in his barn added to unsolved crimes program

The 1991 murder of a man shot while tending to his cows has been added to the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

In a media release, the justice department said the provincial government and the RCMP are offering up to $150,000 for information about the murder of Elmer Yuill.

On the early morning of Oct. 26, 1991, one or more people hid in Yuill’s barn loft in Beaverbrook, Colchester County and shot him two times as he tended his cows.

Yuill was discovered face down on the barn floor by an employee.

"We believe there are people with critical information in relation to Mr. Yuill's death and adding it to the program is one more investigative tool we can use to help track down that information," said Cpl. Calvin Byard with the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit.

"Our goal is to find the person or persons responsible to bring them before the court and provide long-awaited answers to the family."

Anyone with information that could result in an arrest and possible charges should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

Those who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information. They may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.