Looking to rent in Halifax? Be prepared to pay more

If you’re looking for a rental pad in Halifax, be prepared to pay more.

An apartment rental platform called PadMapper released its Canadian National Rent Report and found Halifax ranked as the 14th most expensive rental market in Canada last month.

Thats a jump up from the previous month, when Halifax ranked 17th on the list of the top 25 most expensive places to rent in Canada.

The price of one bedroom units in Halifax increased over the past month by 4.7 per cent, jumping to an average of $900 per month. Two bedroom rental units moved up by 3.6 per cent to $1,140.

The most expensive rental market in Canada is Vancouver, where one bedroom units rent for an average of $1,900 and two-bedroom units rent for about $3,130.

Close behind is Toronto, where prices continue to rise and renters can expect to pay $1,700 on average for a one bedroom unit, $2,160 for two bedrooms.

The two least expensive rental markets in Canada were both in Quebec.

In Saguenay, which ranked #25 on the list, renters can get a one bedroom unit for $510 per month on average, and a two bedroom for $630.

The second least expensive place to rent in Canada was Sherbrooke, Quebec. A one bedroom can be snapped up for $550 on average, with a two bedroom unit renting for $710.

