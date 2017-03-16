Winter season for Halifax skating oval coming to a close
It’s almost time to hang up the skates at the Oval for the year.
The three-month winter season for the skating surface on the Halifax Common comes to a close on Sunday, March 19.
In a release, the city said over 110,000 people visited the Oval during the 2016-17 winter period. That number is down slightly from the 120,000 skaters reported for the 2015-16 season.
Parks and recreation staff will switch the surface from ice to concrete for the spring and summer season and will change the free rental equipment available.
Ice skates and snowshoes will be swapped for inline and roller skates, scooters and bikes.