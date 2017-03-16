Winter season for Halifax skating oval coming to a close

It’s almost time to hang up the skates at the Oval for the year.

The three-month winter season for the skating surface on the Halifax Common comes to a close on Sunday, March 19.

In a release, the city said over 110,000 people visited the Oval during the 2016-17 winter period. That number is down slightly from the 120,000 skaters reported for the 2015-16 season.

Parks and recreation staff will switch the surface from ice to concrete for the spring and summer season and will change the free rental equipment available.