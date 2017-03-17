Baseball bat-wielding teen facing charges for entering vehicles in Cole Harbour

A teen from Westphal is facing multiple charges in connection with entering parked vehicles in Cole Harbour.

In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said on Thursday morning officers responded to a call of a male carrying a baseball bat. The male was checking parked vehicles in the Havelock Crescent area of Cole Harbour.

Police located a teen on Havelock Crescent and took him into custody following a brief foot chase.

He was found to be in possession of a firearm, a small quantity of marijuana, and multiple items that didn’t belong to him.

The 16-year-old from Westphal is facing the following charges:

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

· Carrying a Concealed Weapon

· Obstructing a Peace Officer

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

He was released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth provincial youth court at a later date.