Baseball-wielding teen facing charges for entering vehicles in Cole Harbour
The 16-year-old male from Westphal was taken into custody following a brief foot chase.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A teen from Westphal is facing multiple charges in connection with entering parked vehicles in Cole Harbour.
In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said on Thursday morning officers responded to a call of a male carrying a baseball bat. The male was checking parked vehicles in the Havelock Crescent area of Cole Harbour.
Police located a teen on Havelock Crescent and took him into custody following a brief foot chase.
He was found to be in possession of a firearm, a small quantity of marijuana, and multiple items that didn’t belong to him.
The 16-year-old from Westphal is facing the following charges:
· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
· Carrying a Concealed Weapon
· Obstructing a Peace Officer
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
· Possession of a Controlled Substance
He was released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth provincial youth court at a later date.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.