Funeral planned for man killed in car crash while being treated for PTSD:family

CHETICAMP, N.S. — A military veteran who died in an alleged hit and run in Cape Breton will be laid to rest Saturday, as a family member says she's bothered by questions about how he left the hospital where he was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ida LeLievre says she is troubled by the "cracks in the system" that allowed her cousin to leave Cape Breton Regional Hospital only two days after checking himself in for treatment.

RCMP say a car struck the 54-year-old man on Highway 125 last Saturday and continued on the road near Sydney without stopping.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a grey Volkswagen with damage on its front and passenger side.

LeLievre says Deveau, who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for about 35 years, was diagnosed with PTSD shortly after assisting in the cleanup of Swissair Flight 111, which crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Peggy's Cove in 1998.

She says Deveau recently returned to his hometown Cheticamp, where she and her cousin grew up under the same roof, to retire with his wife of more than three decades.