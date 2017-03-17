Halifax police say 17-year-old girl stabbed during argument at local mall
A
A
Share via Email
Halifax police say they anticipate charges after a stabbing incident involving two teens at a local mall.
Police say they responded to the food court area of the MicMac Mall in Dartmouth around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found a 17-year-old girl with stab wounds to her arm following a verbal dispute.
A 14-year-old girl was taken into custody.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.