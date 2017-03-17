Messy weather on the horizon for first day of spring

Spring officially arrives Monday, but Mother Nature may not have received the memo.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Halifax ahead of a system expected to arrive on Sunday bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the province.

Snow is expected to begin over Nova Scotia near mid-day and change over to freezing rain and rain over mainland Nova Scotia overnight Sunday into Monday.

Rain is expected to persist Monday and possibly into Tuesday.

Environment Canada notes there’s still a lot uncertainty with the exact track and timing of this system. That means the exact amounts and timing of the snowfall, rainfall and freezing rain are difficult to predict, but could reach warning criteria.